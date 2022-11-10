Operation Green Light – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

The second item surrounds Veterans Day, which we will be celebrating tomorrow, November 11. District 6 covers all of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and many of our over 85,000 veterans in our county call District 6 their home or where they access medical care, services, and supports.

For those in the community that might not have heard of Operation Green Light is a national movement to recognize the service and sacrifice our veterans and their families have given on behalf of our country. It is as simple as placing a green light in an outdoor light fixture, or lamp that shows through your window. It is taking some lighting from our county building and changing it to green for a few days. It is a simple action but reminds all that served that we appreciate them.

We formally acknowledged Veterans Day for our county during our Council meeting on Tuesday, November 8th, and you can read the entire proclamation here. But the closing for that proclamation really said what needs to be said:

“Be it Proclaimed by the Pierce County Council that the veterans of Pierce County are hereby honored by the observance of the November 11, 2022, as ‘Veterans Day’ and all residents are urged to join in this recognition and express their appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices veterans and their families have made. The Pierce County Council extends its gratitude to all veterans for their contributions to the principles of democracy, individual liberty and human rights.”