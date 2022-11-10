Korean American Artists Association of Washington State Exhibit Opens in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

The Korean American Artists Association of Washington State Exhibit opened Nov. 7, and will run through Dec. 9, 2022 in The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College. A reception will take place Nov. 18 (4-6 pm).

Explore an exhibit of work by the Korean American Artists Association of Washington State (KAAW), who are hosting their 31st Member’s Exhibition in The Gallery.

KAAW was founded in 1989 to encourage and support Korean American artists who live in Washington State. In 1994, the group expanded its mission to promote and celebrate diversity by hosting a “Pacific Northwest Student Art Competition” open to K-12 students from all ethnic backgrounds. Work by three student artists is included in the exhibit, and the Nov. 18 exhibit reception will include the tenth Namkung Johsel Scholarship Art Competition Award Ceremony.

Artists include:

Kristin Choi

Miho Chung

Eunjeung Hahn

Carolyn Hae Yeon Lee

Young Hee Lee

Sang Hoon Noh

Sun Hui Watkins

Jenny Jun

Jennie Jung

Hyosoon Jung

Bella Kim

Mira Kim

Grace Kim

Jessica Kim

Junie Kim

Jung Ho Kim

Soonbok Esther Ku

Jennifer Kwon

Myong Lee

Monica Namkung

Kyong Oh

Hannah Ks Ra

Patsy Surh O’Connell

Myong Sweet

Jounghee Won

Yuni Wong

The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday on days the college is open and admission is free of charge.