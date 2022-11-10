Invitation to the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s Groundwater Forum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cindy Haverkamp.

Mark your calendars and register for the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s 6th annual Watershed Issues Forum on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:30pm. This event is FREE. You can attend in-person OR virtually via Zoom. The forum will feature six guest speakers on topics related to wastewater and septic system treatment and issues within the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. Guest speakers are from Pierce County Sewer Division, Washington State Department of Ecology, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Registration and an email address is required to receive the meeting link and final agenda, which will be distributed the week of the event. The deadline is Monday, November 14th. RSVP and register at this link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/1b579d018f0f457f8c53ae89f44a5381

The mission of the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council is to promote the protection and enhancement of the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. If you live in Tacoma, Lakewood, Fircrest, University Place, Steilacoom, DuPont, Ruston, or portions of unincorporated Pierce County, you live and recreate within this watershed. Any interested citizens (even if you do not live within the watershed) are welcome to attend our meetings! The Council meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 3:30 to 5:30pm. You can find more information and register for our email distribution list at www.piercecountywa.gov/ccwc.