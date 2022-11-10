Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at SHMA Holiday Store – The Suburban Times

Get yourself a signed copy of Susanne Bacon’s latest Wycliff novel or of a backlist book.

Perhaps you are a reader of my Friday column “Across the Fence” in the Suburban Times. But have you also ever read one of my Wycliff novel series? Here is another opportunity for you to meet me, have a chat, and get yourself a signed copy of my very latest book, “Major Musings”.

As all my previous books, this one is also set in a fictitious town on the South Sound, somewhere between Olympia and Seattle. Hollywood descends on the Victorian town of Wycliff for a historical movie, and part of the production team stays at Abby Winterbottom’s bed & breakfast, “The Gull’s Nest”. Apart from major disruptions to normal life because of their filming, their amorous ambitions are bringing about changes not just to Abby’s life but also to Wycliff’s only newspaper. Meanwhile, the wedding plans of lawyer Trevor Jones and his fiancée, Phoebe Fierce, become a rollercoaster ride for the lovers. And their flower girl Holly Hayes finds her voice in ways that surprise not only herself.

Wycliff novel fans know, of course, that there is a happy ending in store for the reader. Foodies will find recipes in the back of the book. And if you want to read other Wycliff novels or gift them to a bookworm – I’ll bring a bunch of backlist items along.

Author Susanne Bacon is also a docent at the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

So, come and see me at the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association’s (SHMA) at the Holiday Store (1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom, WA 98499) on November 12. I’ll be signing my books there from 1 through 4 p.m. It’s a fun opportunity to find your Christmas gifts and get yourself into a festive mood. Spend a bit more time to also experience Christmas at the Orr Home … See you in Steilacoom!