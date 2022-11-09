Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ‒ Review of an Oddly Funny Movie – The Suburban Times

This was a Roku masterpiece presentation. The real Weird Al Yankovic has no worries about overshadowing great actor Mark Rylance, but I really doubt Mark plays the accordion anywhere near to the perfection of Weird Al.

I’m also willing to bet that Weird Al Yankovic has no dreams of acting stardom like Daniel Radcliffe, who actually comes up short in this performance . . . size-wise anyway.

I won’t spoil the film, just go and watch it . . . you won’t be disappointed, unless you are looking for losers and serious storytelling.

Storyline: (Maybe, kinda)

Explores every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Big names play back-up roles and enjoy the tongue-in-check storyline: Diedrich Bader as Grizzled Narrator, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Doctor, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and I’m sure a ton of others are in there.

“One of the best uses of satire/cringe humour

Daniel Radcliffe scored big in a triumphant role.

Cringe humour doesn’t mean that the movie is bad or something. Sometimes (like it is the case with Watamote and some monty python skits) it can also mean a humour meant to make a fun of a certain subject, whether it is the character or a television/film trope. WEIRD does it with typical clichés found in modern biopic films. And it does it so damn well. Many people (including me) find a lot of biopic films cringe and what this movie pretty much does is turning that trope into a hypebole, a caricature of sorts. I think that the fact that scriptwriters did 0 research on Al’s life makes it 10 times better. I won’t spoil the film, just go and watch it you won’t be disappointed.”

The production was wonderful with back history and unfettered futures. Daniel Radcliffe scored big in a triumphant role. I recommend watching and laughing.