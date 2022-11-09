Volunteers needed Caring for Kids – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

The Caring for Kids Holiday Fair will be held Saturday, December 10th with setup on Friday, December 9th at Thomas Middle School. We will be serving 800 families with gifts for their kids plus a ham for dinner. We need volunteers starting at 3:00 P.M. on Friday and 7:30 A.M. on Saturday.

We also need volunteers to move the gifts from Spare Space Storage in University Place to Thomas Middle School. Email for directions to the storage area. If you would like to donate an unwrapped gift you can stop by our Center Monday-Thursday, 8:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at 10527 Kendrick Street S.W. Please help us give our kids in need a Merry Christmas!

Question Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.