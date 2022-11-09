University Place to Dedicate New Veterans Memorial Plaza on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

After many years of planning, fundraising and contributions of volunteer labor and in-kind services, the City of University Place and University Place Veterans Plaza Committee will formally dedicate the new Veterans Plaza in Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Dr. W.) on Friday, Nov. 11.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony that will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with a bell ringing and a moment of silence. There will be brief remarks by keynote speakers, Mayor Steve Worthington and the Commander of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), Col. Derek Smith, and a presentation of the U.S. flag by Cub Scout Pack #148 and soldiers from the 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th CAB. Additionally, there will be a singing of the national anthem and a bugle performance of “Taps,” both followed by a Clan Gordon bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace.” Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary spaghetti lunch hosted by American Legion Post #138.

All guests should be seated by 10:55 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. To facilitate staging for the event, the Plaza will be secured until after the ceremony.

The new memorial features a 40-foot diameter plaza that displays the flag of each branch of service, along with the U.S., the POW/MIA and the State of Washington flags. It is surrounded by nearly 1,200 paver tiles, many of which are inscribed with the names and dates of service of U.P. veterans.

The University Place Veterans Plaza Committee has been working on this project for more than 13 years and has raised approximately $55,000 to support it. The City of University Place has contributed funds and in-kind services to the project as well.

Members of U.P.’s Community Connector, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM (Joint Base Lewis-McChord), have volunteered many hours to help at the site, including leveling and preparing the ground for the inscribed paver tiles, and raising the flag poles.

To contribute to the memorial, including in-kind contributions of labor and services for ongoing maintenance and upkeep, visit www.upveteransplaza.org