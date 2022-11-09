Tacoma Artist is Inaugural Winner of The Current, An Artist Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Darrell McKinney is the inaugural 2022 winner of The Current, An Artist Award, at Tacoma Art Museum. The Current, An Artist Award is an annual, unrestricted honor providing financial and institutional support to a Black artist living and working in the Tacoma area.

McKinney will receive a $15,000 unrestricted gift. Additionally, he has the option of receiving various forms of support from TAM. Whether career and artistry support or designing a program, all would include the full support of the museum’s facilities, staff expertise, and labor.

McKinney is a Tacoma-based interdisciplinary artist. His practice explores the intersections across design, art, and architecture. The work speaks to how design can be utilized to explore the complexities of politics, race, and social infrastructure through the interconnectedness of history, people, and places.

There will be a public reception at Tacoma Art Museum on December 8, from 6:30-8:00 p.m., to celebrate The Current, An Artist Award and this year’s winner, Darrell McKinney.