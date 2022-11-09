Steilacoom Public Statement on Nov. 6 event – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

After over 18 hours of continuous investigation that extended into Monday morning, officers developed probable cause to arrest 21-year-old Emilio A. J. John, a resident of Olympia. Emilio shares a child-in-common with the female victim. There has been no evidence to suggest any children were present or involved in the incident. Investigation led officers to contact Emilio at a residence in Silverdale, where he was arrested with the assistance of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Emilio was booked into custody at Pierce County Jail and was arraigned on the morning of November 8. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney has filed charges of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree, and assault in the first degree against Emilio.

Current evidence indicates this incident was isolated and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The investigation involved assistance from the police departments of Bonney Lake, Puyallup, and Sumner, as well as assistance with forensic examination and analysis of evidence obtained during investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington State Patrol.

One of the victims was later confirmed to have graduated from Steilacoom High School in 2021. The Public Safety Department has been coordinating with school district officials regarding impacts of this incident upon our student population.

Incidents such as this can result in vicarious trauma suffered by the surrounding community. Many community mental health resources are available, to include: