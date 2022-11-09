Pierce College Board of Trustees Announces Selection of Next Chancellor and CEO – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

The Pierce College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Julie A. Manley White as the next chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District. The Board of Trustees made the announcement at a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Dr. White has served as president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom since 2019, providing transformational and collaborative leadership for the campus. In addition, she provides executive leadership for Pierce College at JBLM, and educational programs at Western State Hospital and the Special Commitment Center. White is proud to advocate locally, statewide, and nationally for resources and partnerships to support students and employees.

As a first-generation student from a rural community, Dr. White understands the life-changing power of higher education. She believes that community colleges are the best institutions we have for transforming lives, advancing racial and social justice, and creating vibrant, healthier, and more equitable communities.

White has served at a variety of institutions, including community colleges, liberal arts colleges, and research universities, with roles in student services, academic administration, research administration, health education, and women’s services. She has a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from University of Rochester; a Master in Education in Counseling from Xavier University, and a B.S. in Education in English Literature from Miami University.

“The Board of Trustees is proud to select Dr. White as chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District, and we appreciate the hard work and commitment of everyone involved in the search process,” said Steve Smith, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Applications were received and evaluated by the Board, as well as members of the chancellor search advisory committee comprised of faculty, staff, students and community members. Together, we believe Dr. White’s commitment and keen understanding of Pierce College’s mission, vision and values will lead us into a future where we’re able to ensure every student finds the support they need to succeed.”

“I am humbled and honored to continue and expand the incredible work at Pierce College to create equitable student access, success, and thriving communities,” said White.

Contract negotiations will conclude within two weeks, with White assuming her new position as chancellor and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023.

