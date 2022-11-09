New program: Yoga & Meditation at the Pavilion – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Live your best life! The city of Lakewood is excited to announce a new program it is piloting at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Starting Nov. 14, 2022 we will offer $5 yoga inside our beautiful Pavilion. Whether you are a first-timer to yoga or an experienced yogi, this event is meant for everyone. Our skilled instructor is ready adapt classes to meet every level.

Classes run Monday through Thursday from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. We’re also offering a second class Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 26, 2022.

The first 100 people to be a “first time yogi” will get a free #LoveLakewood t-shirt.

Initial class schedule:

Mondays: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Gentle Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Vinyasa, all levels (Monday Vinyasa class offered on a trial basis Nov. 21-Dec. 26 only)

Tuesdays: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Vinyasa, all levels

Wednesdays: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Yin Yang

Thursdays: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Gentle Yoga

Saturdays: 10-11 a.m. Vinyasa, all levels

Find out more, including a link to pre-register online.