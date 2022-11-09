Free Military Car Wash on Veterans Day at Classy Chassis Car Washes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

Classy Chassis is offering their annual FREE car washes on Veterans Day, November 11, to veterans and all military personnel (active and retired) and their family. The complimentary car wash can be redeemed open to close (rain or shine) at any of the five automatic tunnel sites located in Pierce County: Lakewood, Puyallup (Canyon Rd and Downtown), Tacoma/Fircrest and Gig Harbor. The cashiers will ask for military ID, but veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive their free car wash.

Classy Chassis also offers extra military discounts for the entire month of November on auto detailing, oil changes and engine flushes, and even coffee beverages! The business always offers military discounts, but started “Military Appreciation Month” in November of 2004 as an additional way to say “thank you” to those who serve. Classy Chassis believes it’s imperative to honor those who serve our country, and hopes this program has helped emphasize the importance of supporting veterans.

And new this November, Classy Chassis has offered another layer of support for local military and Veteran families by partnering with Support the Enlisted Project (STEP). During the entire month, Classy Chassis will be accepting donations for STEP at all cashiered locations — customers will have the ability to add a donation, in any amount, directly on to their purchases! Additionally, Classy Chassis will be matching the total donation up to $1,000!

For more information about all the specific discounts, participating locations, and STEP, visit their website at ClassyChassis.com/military.

Location addresses:

LAKEWOOD – 7701 Custer Road W

PUYALLUP – 11304 Canyon Road E

PUYALLUP (Downtown) – 105 7th Avenue SE

TACOMA/FIRCREST – 5002 Center Street

GIG HARBOR – 6750 Kimball Drive

Presentation of Military ID or simple confirmation of veteran/military status to the attendant is all that is needed to receive the free car wash.