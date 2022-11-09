Apprentice Interpreter Applications Due Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

The Apprentice Interpreter program begins in January of each year. It is a hands-on learning program that incorporates living history skills and the instruction of trades as part of a comprehensive training program.

The program gives high-school students the opportunity to enhance their 19th century skills in order to share these with the public. This involves both learning and leading as part of the program and includes volunteering at Fort Nisqually as an integral part of the learning experience.

Learn more here.