Thank you Lane – The Suburban Times

Thank you Lane

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

After 21 fabulous years running the museum’s educational programs, Lane Sample is announcing her retirement at the end of this year. Lane helped build one of the region’s most impressive and respected education departments, touching the lives of thousands of families over the course of her career. “It has been my privilege to work with amazing young people and dedicated volunteers, along with fabulous staff,” Lane said. While Lane will be missed, we are honored to continue in her footsteps by offering new and exciting programs for years to come.

