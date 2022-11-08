Rainier Wing welcomes new wing commander – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Col Scott Meyer, commander of the 446th Airlift Wing, tells his Airmen to be ready to fight, fly and win after assuming command during the 446th Airlift Wing assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Nov 11, 2022. The assumption of command ceremony is part of military tradition where Airmen witness the formality of the change of responsibility and authority of wing command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 446th Airlift Wing welcomes new wing commander Col. Scott Meyer in an assumption of command ceremony, on McChord Field, on Nov. 5, 2022.

Meyer prioritizes a ready force and optimizing all resources, ensuring Airmen are supported and taken care of when it counts.

“We need to be ready,” said Meyer. “That’s my main motivating drive. That’s why I’m here to make sure that if conflict starts in the Pacific [Theater], we’ll be ready to go out the door and win.”

Meyer previously served as the 349th Operations Group commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, the largest operations group in the Air Force Reserve Command.

As a command and instructor pilot of two KC-135R/T refueling squadrons, he has flown more than 4,800 hours, including over 1,750 combat hours.

“Sometimes I ask myself why I started down this path to be a commander, because it’s difficult and hard on the family,” said Meyer. “The answer is I love working with great people, the Air Force Reserve Command and the mission we do.”

The 446 AW is an Air Force Reserve Command tenant unit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma in Pierce and Yakima Counties, Washington associated with the 62nd Airlift Wing, Air Mobility Command. Our mission is to provide ready Airmen to support global operations and our vision is Airmen first, a cohesive and ready team.