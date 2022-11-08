Puyallup: 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on November 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th for new traffic signal installation. The intersection will be closed again for asphalt grinding and overlay, which is expected to take place on Monday, November 14th, but the work is weather dependent and could take place later that week. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.

When

Intersection closure: Wednesday, Nov. 9th, Thursday, Nov. 10th, and potentially Friday, Nov. 11th from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Second closure on Monday, November 14th, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Sidewalk closures: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through end of the year. Pedestrians crossing the railroad tracks should use the 5th St. crossing.

Shoulder work on West Stewart Ave will be performed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with minimal traffic impacts.

Where