Lakewood United End of Year Update – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United Board announcement.

It’s been a strange few years for Lakewood United, but we hung in there and now we’re coming out of Covid and the future is look brighter.

We are taking off the month of November to get ready for our yearly General Meeting on December 1, 2022.

Also, we are taking off the rest of December so we can get ready for our new improved Lakewood United that will be starting in January 2023.

Our December meeting will consist of two parts.

Elections for the board of directors that is open. The meeting of the new board with a presentation of the future of Lakewood United.

Lakewood United started with an idea in 1963. Lakewood United has passed the test of time with over 2,000 programs and hundreds of topics. Our future is bright and strong.

We will update our loyal supporters as we get closer to our December 1, 2022 meeting.

And if something comes up that we need to have a meeting of importance we will be on top of it.