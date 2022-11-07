Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ellie Wilson.

The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!

This project serves two purposes — to honor the legacy of Claudia Thomas and to provide a home in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood for a low-income family.

As you know, our goal is $100,000 as a requirement for building a Habitat home. We invite those who have not yet given, or those who would consider an additional donation, to help us in reaching that goal this year. Such a gift in Claudia’s honor would be most appropriate and appreciated in this season of giving.

Donations and pledges may be given on line or in person.

tcp-habitat.salsalabs.org/drclaudiathomashouse, or by contacting Ellie Wilson for a donation/pledge form, 253-582-9249.

Again, thank you in advance for your generosity and support.

Andie Gernon and Ellie Wilson, Co-Chairs

Honorary Chairs: Gen. Bill Harrison and JoEthel Smith

Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas: David Boyd, Mary Green

Natalie Humphrey, Sally Saunders

City Liaison: Mary Dodsworth.