 Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its first public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

The Board will conduct its first of two public hearings on the 2023 budget, which the Library System projects to include $46 million in revenue, of which $44 million is budgeted for services, operations and capital investments. 2023 marks the fourth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainable plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services.

Another component of the proposed budget shows 2023 as the fourth year the Library System does not plan to charge fines on overdue books and materials. In March 2020, the Library System stopped charging fines to help reduce further economic burdens brought on by the financial crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more informationhttps://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *