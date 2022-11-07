Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its first public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

The Board will conduct its first of two public hearings on the 2023 budget, which the Library System projects to include $46 million in revenue, of which $44 million is budgeted for services, operations and capital investments. 2023 marks the fourth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainable plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services.

Another component of the proposed budget shows 2023 as the fourth year the Library System does not plan to charge fines on overdue books and materials. In March 2020, the Library System stopped charging fines to help reduce further economic burdens brought on by the financial crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm