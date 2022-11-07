Overnight lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 in Fife beginning Nov. 9 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife will want to plan for extra travel time on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove sign structures along I-5 overnight Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. This work is associated with the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project. Overnight travelers can expect the following closures:

Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10:

Starting at 7:30 p.m., crews will begin closing the right lane on southbound I-5 overnight in Fife between Porter Way and 54th Avenue East. By midnight, the four right lanes will be closed until 4:45 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 to the morning of Friday, Nov. 11:

Starting at 7 p.m., crews will begin closing the left lane on northbound I-5 overnight in Fife north of 54th Avenue East between mileposts 137 and 139. By 8:30 p.m., the three left lanes will be closed until 4 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 4:30 a.m.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., crews will begin closing the left lane on southbound I-5 overnight in Fife between Porter Way and 54th Avenue East. By midnight, the four left lanes will be closed until 4:45 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

As part of the SR 167 Completion Project, these closures support construction of a new two-mile-long highway between I-5 and State Route 509 near the Port of Tacoma, and the demolition of the now-closed 70th Avenue East bridge to make way for a new interchange in its place.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.