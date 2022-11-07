Suicide Prevention License Plate Emblem Now Available – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

Members of the public are invited to help raise awareness for suicide prevention programs by purchasing a new suicide prevention license plate emblem.

All Washington State vehicle owners are eligible to purchase the emblem displaying the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number and the message that “There Is Hope!”.

Emblems cost $18 and can be placed on any passenger vehicle, truck, and large trailer license plate, including special and personalized plates.

Ten dollars from the purchase of each emblem is deposited into the Veteran and Military Member Suicide Prevention Account. Grants from this account will be available to community organizations who provide suicide prevention, peer support, and other assistance to at-risk and transitioning Veterans, military members, and their families.

“Each tragic suicide impacts 135 people. Family, friends, battle buddies, community members, classmates, and others are all impacted in one way or another. The new license plate emblem gives everyone in our State a way to get involved,” said Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos, WDVA Director. “Together we can spread the national 988 Crisis Lifeline number and the message that ‘There Is Hope!’. Through this collaboration, we will raise awareness and provide additional support to our communities.”

Data shows that Veterans account for 18% of suicides in our state but only 7% of the total population. Your Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is working to combat this by cultivating community programs focused on providing peer services.

“Not only will this emblem raise awareness of 988 as a resource for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” stated Rep Tina Orwall, “but it will raise funds to support veterans, who have high rates of suicide, and provide lifesaving services.”

How to Apply:

To become a partner in the fight against suicide and purchase a suicide prevention license plate emblem, please visit: WA State Licensing (DOL) Official Site:Prevent veteran suicide emblems for license plates. In the coming weeks, emblems will be available at all vehicle licensing locations.

WDVA is grateful to the many partners involved in Washington State’s suicide prevention efforts including Washington State Department of Licensing, UW Forefront, Safer Homes, the Washington Department of Health, Health Care Authority, VA Puget Sound Health Care System, as well as many others listed at https://www.dva.wa.gov/sp.

The “988 Lifeline | There Is Hope!” Emblems were authorized by the passage of House Bill 1181 during the 2022 Legislative Session.