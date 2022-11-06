Notice of Application for use of 2023 City Day at McGavick Conference Center – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2023 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Click here to view the policy and application materials. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 16, 2022.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to City Clerk Briana Schumacher (preferred) or delivered via postal mail to Lakewood City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or approval process, please contact Briana Schumacher at 253.983.7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.