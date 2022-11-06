Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ana and David Harlos.

“So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

This year the Lakewood Elks #2388 are trying to reach a wider audience than normal, that Veteran that never gets recognized because they are not associated with any governmental agency or service. The ones that came back and picked up their life where they left off, the ones living a normal life contributing to their community, your co-worker, your next door neighbor.

DINNER:

Veterans – FREE

Adults – $15.00

Children 12 and under $7.50

MEAL: Glazed Spiral Ham, Bacon Green Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Salad, Water, Coffee, Tea and Dessert

Greetings and Ceremonial Ritual – 6:00 pm

Presented by Lodge Officers and Curtis High School ROTC.

Lakewood Elks #2388 is located at 6313 75th St W, Lakewood.

Ana Harlos

253 228 3342

anamha@aol.com