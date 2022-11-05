Virtual Heritage Café Presents “Uncovering Hidden Stories Through Local History Collections” – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office, Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room and Community Archives Center have partnered to present about how new technologies and community outreach are helping to surface hidden stories that have been left out of mainstream historical conversations.

On Thursday, November 10 at noon, the community is invited to learn more about how digitization, oral history and community outreach are addressing gaps in local information and historical narratives about communities of color and the contributions they have made.

Staff from the Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room and Community Archives Center will share their new collections database, Northwest ORCA, where users can access thousands of images, videos, and other newly accessible local history content.

“We are thrilled to bring this topic to the community and share about the work historic preservation and the Tacoma Public Library are doing to increase awareness about the important historical impacts communities of color have had locally,” said Susan Johnson, Historic Preservation Coordinator. “Talking about the voices that have been left out and giving them space to be heard helps us deepen our understanding about our history and our present.”

The event will be at noon (Pacific Time) Thursday, November 10 on Zoom.

Link to join: https://www.zoom.us/j/89225454076

Or dial to join: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 892 2545 4076

More information about the City’s Historic Preservation Office Events is available at cityoftacoma.org/HPEvents.