Native American Heritage Month – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Native American Heritage Month formally recognizes the history, heritage, and culture of Indigenous people throughout the Americas, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians.

Fort Nisqually was established in 1833 by the Hudson’s Bay Company at Nisqually Delta on the traditional lands of the Nisqually people. The Fort Nisqually Living History Museum was later constructed on the traditional lands of the Puyallup people. Coast Salish people have lived on and stewarded these lands since time immemorial.

Courtesy of the Royal Ontario Museum, the image above is a depiction of the diverse communities of Fort Nisqually circa 1845-46.