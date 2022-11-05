CPSD Promising Future: Priscilla Mejia – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Priscilla Mejia.

Priscilla loves attending Dower and wakes up every day excited for school. “I love science, math, reading, PE, art and library class,” she said. “But if I had to pick, I’d say I love science and math the most. Science experiments are so much fun and in math I’m already on my threes for multiplication.”

Priscilla’s teacher has left a lasting impression on her as a supportive leader who encourages students to participate in class. “Our teacher always spends time with us, and when we need help, she helps us to make sure we’re all understanding what we’re learning,” she said. “Everyone gets to be a helper in the class, and we earn points so it makes it really fun to help clean the class and support our teacher.”

At Dower, students can earn a blue wristband when they follow school rules, are kind to their peers and try their best every day. Priscilla is very proud to have earned her bracelet this year. “It says Dower self-manager and leader,” she said. “In second grade I was also a self-manager and this year I’ve made sure to be respectful, responsible and safe so I can be a self-manager again. I wear my bracelet every day and am so happy to be a Dower leader.”

Priscilla’s future has endless possibilities. However, after much consideration, she realized that she loves school so much she may never be able to leave it behind. “I want to be a ballerina, a pop star and a teacher, but that’s a lot,” she said. “So, I decided to be a teacher because I love being with kids. I love being at school every day, and I love how all my teachers have helped me.”