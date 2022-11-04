Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Still not sure if you’re eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters? It’s simple. You can get one today if:

You’re 5 years or older.

It’s been 2 months since your primary vaccination or most recent booster dose.

CDC recently authorized Novavax boosters for adults who can’t or don’t want to get an mRNA vaccine. Anyone 18 or older can get that booster if they:

Completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series at least 6 months ago.

Have not gotten any other booster dose.

We have bivalent boosters and Novavax boosters at all the vaccine events. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Oct. 29, 69.6% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 29.3% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,791,700 doses to Pierce County residents, 636,500 completed their primary series, and 257,200 residents are up to date. More than 85,000 Pierce County residents have received a bivalent booster.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 30,600 doses.

We administered 1,800 first doses.

An average of 2,200 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

0-4: 6.4%

5-11: 9.1%

12-17: 22.4%

18-19: 29.7%

20-34: 27.1%

35-49: 38.8%

50-64: 23.1%

65-79: 44.8%

80 and older: 50.6%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: