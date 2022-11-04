GivingTuesday is Nov. 29th – Save The Date – The Suburban Times

HopeSparks announcement.

The holiday giving season is just around the corner.

As Giving Tuesday, the global day of giving approaches, we ask that you consider making a charitable gift in support of the families and children who benefit from HopeSparks programs.

On Tuesday following Thanksgiving, you’ll have the chance to make a difference in the lives of children and families who have experienced trauma, adversity, and overwhelming life challenges. Mark your calendars for November 29th, spread the word, and stay tuned for more details! Get ready to make a meaningful gift on #GivingTuesday!

