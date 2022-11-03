Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum hosts Negro League Baseball Program Veterans Day Weekend – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is proud to announce a special Veterans Day weekend program saluting the military and honoring the history and legends of Black American baseball. The program is titled “Chasing Dreams” and features noted author and historian Phil S. Dixon plus special guest Brian Hunter, former Mariner center fielder and American League stolen base champion. Program dates are 12 and 13 November and locations are listed below. Both programs are Free to the public

Brian Hunter Phil Dixon

Dixon is the co-founder of the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City and has authored 9 acclaimed, award winning books on Negro League baseball. During the last 30 years he has appeared

on numerous television and radio programs nationwide. He is a popular guest speaker and his presentations cover his extensive research and personal interviews with such baseball legends as Dizzy Dean,

John “Buck” O’Neil, Satchel Page, Hank Aaron and many more! Dixon will also present his unique views on how Negro League baseball helped shape today’s professional baseball.

Brian Hunter will highlight his 9 year career as a major league center fielder to include his reputation for stealing bases. Hunter started his major league career in 1994 with the Houston Astros. In 1997 while

playing with the Detroit Tigers he led the American League with 74 stolen bases. In 1999 he won the award again while playing with the Seattle Mariners. For his base stealing skills ESPN announcer Chris Berman nicknamed him the “Dear Hunter”. He retired in 2003 and later became a coach with the Tacoma Rainiers. Currently, he is an active supporter of the “Reviving Intercity Baseball” program.

Book signings and personal autographs will be available.

Additionally, the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum will be showcasing their new 2023 ”Military History and Negro League Baseball” calendars. These timely calendars will be available for sale and feature photo stories on “Navy Baseball in WW II”, the “1945 Tuskegee War Hawks” and lots more!

Dixon and Hunter are dynamic speakers who will keep you glued to your seat. Don’t miss “Chasing Dreams”, a unique, entertaining, educational baseball adventure. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendars!

On Saturday, 12 Nov, Dixon and Hunter will be speaking at the Buffalo Soldier Museum in Tacoma from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The museum is located at 1940 South Wilkeson, Tacoma, 98405.

On Sunday, 13 Nov, Dixon and Hunter will be speaking at the Seattle Center Armory – Food Court area from 11:00 am to 12:00 (noon) pm. Address for Seattle Center Armory is 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, 98109.

Free admission to both events. For more information call 253-272-4257 / 206-624-0581 or visit BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org