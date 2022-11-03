Letter: COVID still looms for elderly – protecting them is important – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Angelina Muniz.

It feels like a lifetime since the COVID-19 pandemic first started. I currently look after my parents here in University Place—both of whom are in their 80s. Taking care of my parents during a pandemic had been stressful and frightening. The COVID experience has given me a newfound appreciation for innovation for medicines and pharmaceutical work that my dad did for years. Even though these vaccines may have been developed in less than a year’s time, they are really a result of decades of investment and work by my dad and companies where he worked. My family was able to get vaccinated and also receive all of the boosters available and they have offered us protection against the virus and subsequent variants.

Congress is working to lower drug prices, which is very important to all of us but, we need to appreciate and support innovation in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. My dad was a chemist and the research and development for new drugs and treatments for events like a multi-years long pandemic(!) seems to be lost in the messaging by leaders. Thanks.