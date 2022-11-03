Atmospheric River is here – The Suburban Times

Atmospheric River is here November 3, 2022 · Leave a Comment · National Weather Service social media post. We continue to monitor the flood chances tonight through Saturday morning as an atmospheric river brings moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. We continue to monitor the flood chances tonight through Saturday morning as an atmospheric river brings moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. More updates to come through the afternoon. 🌧️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/yci63wXghD— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 3, 2022
