446th Airlift Wing Assumption of Command ceremony Saturday – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Colonel Scott Meyer will assume command of the 446th Airlift Wing in a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday on McChord Field.

Meyer, who is a command pilot, comes to the 446th Airlift Wing from the Travis Air Force Base in California, where he served as the Operations Group Commander for the 349th Air Mobility Wing. Meyer has over 4,800 flight hours in the KC-135 Stratotanker, which is includes 1,750 combat hours.

Meyer hails from Virginia but has family ties in Yakima. He is a graduate of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and The College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, Va. He commissioned as an Air Force pilot in 2001. His list of assignments includes serving as the KC-46 Training and Tactics Functional Area Manager at Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. Meyer also helped stand up a KC-135 squadron at Beale Air Force Base in California.

The 446th Airlift Wing is an Air Force Reserve Command tenant unit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and is an associate unit to the 62nd Airlift Wing. The 446th, alongside 62nd, operates and maintains the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The 446th Airlift Wing is also McChord Field’s sole provider of aeromedical evacuation and critical care transport teams. The 446th Aeromedical Staging and 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons deploy and support transporting critical care patients throughout the world.