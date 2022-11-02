Tacoma Distillery Festival – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present the return of the Tacoma Distillery Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the historic Tacoma Armory. Northwest distilleries will sample their products and bottles will be available for purchase at The Bottle Shop. Each ticket including six tasting tokens and a commemorative souvenir shot glass. This festival is a benefit to support Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs. The festival a 21+ event and requires valid ID for entry. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door, and are on sale now. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and provide festival entrance and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

Tacoma Distillery Festival will transform the Tacoma Armory parade floor into a showcase of craft liquor tastings with more than a dozen local distilleries. Vendors will share sample tastings, while The Bottle Shop will offer full bottles for purchase, Spectra Flora will be taking advance holiday orders, and there will be live music and food options.

Participating distillers and vendors include:

Tacoma Distillery Festival is a benefit event to support the work of Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs. Tacoma Arts Live has long served learners of all ages, with a special commitment to K-12 students. Through programs benefitting 50,000 annually, Tacoma Arts Live utilizes the arts to advance learning in neighborhood schools, senior living communities, and a mix of urban, rural and suburban school districts. While The LENS Program champions social emotional learning, the Civil Rights Legacy Tour addresses civics and social justice and afterschool programs support cultural immersion with programs in Ballet Folklórico, World Drumming, Step and more.

Earlier this year, Tacoma Arts Live was gifted the historic 1908 Tacoma Armory with the intent to transform the space utilizing the vibrancy of the arts. The non-profit arts organization began this work while the Tacoma Armory was owned by the private Roberson Company, programming performances as well as hosting international touring exhibitions such as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, Imagine Van Gogh and The Infinite, a virtual reality tour of the International Space Station. Through Tacoma Arts Live, the Armory has hosted large-scale events such as Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees, Latinx Unidos del South Sound’s Festival Latinx, and the recent theatrical production, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, as well as making the venue available for private productions and events.

Tickets to the Tacoma Distillery Festival are $45 in advance, $50 at the door, and are on sale now. Designated Driver tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory – 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.