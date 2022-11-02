Sunday Book Talk at DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Author Rodney G. Thomas will share from his new book, Biilaachia-White Swan: Crow Warrior, Custer Scout, American Artist. Join the DuPont Historical Society at 2pm on Sunday, November 13th for this presentation at the DuPont Historical Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327).

Biilaachia, White Swan as he is more well known, recorded his 22 combat deeds in 37 paintings and drawings. This body of art, done in traditional Plains warrior biographic style, is one of the largest collections by a single Plains Indian artist from that time. Rod will share from his new book detailing Biilaachia’s life with extensive research about the Apsaalooke people.​

Colonel (Ret) Rodney G. Thomas is an award-winning author and researcher about North American warfare and military history from before European arrivals to Wounded Knee and Indigenous warrior biographic art. He has been published in several history journals and references. His first book was named the CBHMA 2010 Book of the Year.

RSVP requested (but not required): (253) 964-2399 or DuPontHistoricalMuseum@gmail.com