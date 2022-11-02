Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.

We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM.

The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on the WorkForce Central website.

WIOA Title I Young Adult Services prepare in-school and out-of-school young adults ages 16-24 for employment; this includes career pathway exploration, training, education, work experience, supportive services, and follow-up.

The organization selected through this RFP will serve as the anchor WIOA Title I Young Adult core services provider for Pierce County, with an anticipated start date between April 1 – July 1, 2023.

Key Dates

Deadline for Questions: 11/7/2022, 5:00 pm PST

11/7/2022, 5:00 pm PST Proposals Due: 11/8/2022, 5:00 pm PST

11/8/2022, 5:00 pm PST Announcement of Subaward: On or near 1/3/2023

On or near 1/3/2023 Anticipated Subaward Start Date: As early as 4/1/2023 but no later than 7/1/2023

Learn more at the WorkForce Central website.