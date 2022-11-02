Pierce Transit: Notice of Public Hearing Proposed 2023 Budget – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Study Session meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022. The meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of the public hearing is to advise the public and receive public comment on the proposed 2023 Budget. The proposed Budget may be viewed on the Agency’s website at http://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the November 14, 2022, Special Study Session meeting agenda page by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after November 9, 2022. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 12:00 p.m. on November 14, 2022, and will be forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with 48-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations.