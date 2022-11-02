 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

November is here and the holidays are getting closer. COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Vaccines and the new bivalent boosters provide the best protection against severe illness. Find your dose today. tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture

This week, Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. Starting next week, we will move our data report to Thursdays to align with that reporting. 

On Nov. 1:

  • Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 47.2 for October 16-22. 
  • Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.9 for Oct. 14-20. 

Because of an issue with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system, this data is likely incomplete.

We confirmed 371 cases and 5 deaths for October 23-29:

  • A woman in her 80s from Central Tacoma- Hilltop.
  • A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor.
  • A woman in her 70s from East Tacoma.
  • A man in his 70s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.
  • A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 223,245 cases and 1,537 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending October 29 is 53.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • 12.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population. 
  • 23.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.  
  • 21.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
  • 43.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.  

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *