Capital Improvement Projects Underway Across U.P. – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Residents in University Place will soon enjoy smoother streets and safer places to walk thanks to more than $4.3 million in Federal Highway Administration (FHA) grants. Construction is already underway for three roadway projects along Grandview Drive, Lakewood Drive and Chambers Creek Road.

New pavement surfacing will be installed along Grandview Drive between 48th Street and 62nd Street Court near the entrance to Chambers Bay park. In addition, all sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to current accessibility standards along this three-quarter-mile stretch of roadway. The sidewalk work is nearly complete, and paving is anticipated to occur within the next few weeks, weather permitting. This project is funded through a $1.1 mil FHA grant.

On Lakewood Drive, a $500,000 FHA grant funded new pavement surfacing and new curbs between Hannah Pierce Road and 64th Street. Sidewalk ramps were also improved to meet accessibility standards. Work to bring utility lids up to the new pavement surface and cleaning is wrapping up.

New sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping will soon be installed along Chambers Creek Road and Chambers Lane. These improvements will begin at the intersection of Bridgeport Way and Chambers Lane and extend to the intersection of 81st Avenue and Chambers Creek Road (near the westerly entrance to Charles Wright Academy). A fully signalized crosswalk is being installed at Chambers Creek Road near 81st Avenue and should be complete next spring. This project is funded through a $2.7 mil FHA grant.

As with all construction, traffic delays are expected, however flaggers are on-site to guide motorists and pedestrians through the construction safely with as little delay as possible. Thank you for your patience during construction.