The long path to education with honors, awards and scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Education is a purposeful activity directed at achieving certain aims, such as transmitting knowledge or fostering skills and character traits. These aims may include the development of understanding, rationality, kindness, and honesty. Various researchers emphasize the role of critical thinking in order to distinguish education from indoctrination. Some theorists require that education results in an improvement of the student while others prefer a value-neutral definition of the term. In a slightly different sense, education may also refer, not to the process, but to the product of this process: the mental states and dispositions possessed by educated people. Education originated as the transmission of cultural heritage from one generation to the next. Today, educational goals increasingly encompass new ideas such as the liberation of learners, skills needed for modern society, empathy, and complex vocational skills.

Education can be characterized from the teacher’s or the student’s perspective. However, conceptualizations taking both perspectives into account are also possible. This can take the form of describing the process as the shared experience of a common world that involves discovery as well as posing and solving problems.

Our hope is to provide a platform where some are able to look forward to a successful present and future.

Best of all, it’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships.

We are deeply indebted to the individuals and organizations which have helped us to reach an audience which has become worldwide. Please share this information with others.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their support, offers or information. We do not require registration and do not collect personally identifiable information.

Our universe continues to expand with more and more contacts daily. We have learned that some of those participants of a few decades ago are surprised and amazed to have seen this growth, as am I!

Whether it be in this state, the United States or elsewhere in the world.

It’s simple really – We have been in this arena for several decades and have helped many people along the way, making a friend or directing committees, schools and smart individuals

We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience.

Special Reports: We have been encouraged by a few young fellows (elementary students) to broaden our coverage and have begun to add several SPECIAL REPORTS as often as possible which will include age, grade, interest, fellowships and majors.

Available Electronically: We operate virtually and in print – www.educatingouryouth.org. The Suburban Times – https://thesubtimes.com – may also publish – Search: Perry L. Newell and/or Funding College Project. Some of the dated and annual awards are found here.

A REMINDER TO SOME AND A LOOK AHEAD FOR OTHERS!

American Indian Services Scholarship – Sponsor: American Indian Services (AIS) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Applicant must be one-quarter (1/4) Northern-Native American Indian and enrolled in a university, junior college, or technical school. Link: https://www.americanindianservices.org/scholarships

Boyk Law Veteran Scholarship – Sponsor: Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens who are currently attending an accredited college or university in the United States who has served in the United State Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Reserves OR is the child or stepchild of someone who has. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Link: https://www.charlesboyk-law.com/gives-back-scholarship/

C. Lamar Meek Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: Louisiana Mosquito Control Association – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in an accredited college or university

in the state of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma or Texas who have undertaken an investigation-research-outreach project in the area of medical and veterinary entomology. Link: https://lmca.us/

CarBrain Scholarship – Sponsor: CarBrain – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on one of two given topics related to motor vehicles. Link: https://carbrain.com/scholarship

Congressional App Challenge – Sponsor: Internet Education Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Challenge is open to U.S. students in middle school or high school who live in a Congressional district that is participating (check website for details). Applicant must create any type of app they like on any platform they like.

Link: https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/

Funeral Service Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Funeral Service Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to funeral service students who are enrolled in an ABFSE-Accredited institution for the fall 2022 semester. Link: https://www.funeralservicefoundation.org/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarships/

Future Designer Scholarship – Sponsor: CardsDirect – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. residents who are 17 years of age or older and who are enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution. Applicant must submit an original artwork or photograph for use on a greeting card. Link: https://www.cardsdirect.com/scholarship.aspx

Greenhouse Scholars Scholarship – Sponsor: Greenhouse Scholars – Amount: Up to $5,000 per year for four years – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors planning to attend a four-year accredited academic institution. Applicant must demonstrate financial need (annual household income no greater than $70,000) and have a cumulative, unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and a legal resident of Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, or North Carolina. Link: https://greenhousescholars.org/our-scholars/become-a-scholar/

H&P Veterans Helping Veterans Scholarships – Sponsor: Hill & Ponton – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to veterans of the armed forces who plan to use their education to help fellow veterans. Link: https://www.hillandponton.com/veterans-scholarship/

John Reinert Scholarship – Sponsor: Out to Protect – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in a basic law enforcement training program in the United States who identify as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, or transgender. Link: https://www.outtoprotect.org/scholarship-application/

Neal Davis Law Scholarship Essay Contest – Sponsor: Neal Davis Law Firm – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to residents of the United States who are registered at a U.S. college or university. Applicant must submit an essay answering the following questions: “What are the 3 largest challenges to the criminal justice system today? With these top issues that law enforcement and prosecutors face nationwide, what can be done to encourage evidence-based solutions?” Link: https://www.nealdavislaw.com/students/scholarships/

Nursing Scholarships – Sponsor: TravelNurseSource – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal U.S. residents who are first-time undergraduate students with at least one semester completed in an accredited U.S. nursing school with at least a 2.5 GPA.

Link: https://www.travelnursesource.com/scholarship

Pacific Medical Training Scholarship – Sponsor: Pacific Medical Training – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in a “healthcare degree” program (includes anything related to medical or nursing). Applicant must submit an essay on a topic related to emergency medical care. Link: https://pacificmedicaltraining.net/

Price It Here, Inc. Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Price It Here, Inc. – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to full-time U.S. undergraduate students who are actively pursuing a degree in marketing, business management, sales or a related field. Applicant must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Student must submit an essay on given topics related to technology and business. Link: https://priceithere.com/scholarship/

Save the Frogs! Art Contest – Sponsor: Save the Frogs! – Amount: $100 – Closing: November 1, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to anyone, regardless of age, with a talent for art. Applicant must submit a cool frog piece of art. Link: https://savethefrogs.com/art/

SIT Scholarships – Sponsor: SIT Study Abroad – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students who are applying to a SIT Study Abroad program for the Spring. Link: https://studyabroad.sit.edu/admissions-aid/financing-your-study-abroad/scholarships-grants/

Visionary Scholarship Program – Sponsor: American College Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are United States citizens or eligible non-citizens. Applicant must submit an essay on why college is important to them.

Link: https://americancollegefoundation.org/college-planning-visionary-scholarship-details/

Chick-fil-A Community Scholars – Sponsor: Chick-fil-A, Inc. – Amount: $25,000 – Closing Date: November 2, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate or graduate students or students planning to enroll in undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applicant must have shown demonstrated care through community-service in the twelve (12) months prior to application. Link: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars

Giving Back to the Community Scholarship – Sponsor: Grungo Colarulo – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 14, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current students enrolled in an accredited community college, undergraduate, or graduate program in the United States who at have at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to community service. Link: https://gcinjurylaw.com/2022-grungo-colarulo-giving-back-to-the-community-scholarship/

Maryknoll Student Essay Contest – Sponsor: Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: November 14, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to students enrolled in grades 6-12 who are residents of one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or a province of Canada (except Quebec). Applicant must submit an essay on the topic: “What is your dream for a better community and world?” Link: https://maryknollsociety.org/essay/

Most Valuable Student Competition – Sponsor: Elks National Foundation – Amount: Up to $50,000 -Closing Date: November 14, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to high school seniors who are citizens of the United States. Applicant must submit completed application and materials to the closest Elks Lodge. Applicants will be judged on scholarship, leadership, and financial need. Link: https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm

10 Words or Less Scholarship – Sponsor: StudentScholarship.org – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students between the ages of 14-25 who will be attending school in the Fall of 2023. Applicant must share in 10 words or less why they deserve the scholarship.

Link: https://studentscholarships.org/easy.php

ACES Scholarships – Sponsor: American Copy Editors Society (ACES) – Amount: Up to $3,500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors, graduate students, and recent college graduates. Applicant must have a commitment to a career in copy editing, exemplary work and academic achievement, and recommendations from teachers and work supervisors. Students in countries other than the United States may apply as well. Link: https://aceseditors.org/awards/scholarships

Bilingual Therapist Graduate Scholarships – Sponsor: Bilingual Therapies – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to bilingual graduate students entering the final year of their graduate program, who speak a second language at native or near-native proficiency and are interested in working with bilingual/bicultural children after graduation. Link: https://www.bilingualtherapies.com/programs-benefits/scholarships/

Concerto Competition – Sponsor: United States Marine Band – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to high school musicians (grades 9-12) enrolled during the 2020-2021 academic year. Performers of woodwind, brass, or percussion instructions may apply. Applicant must select one of the works listed on the application for their instrument and submit an audio recording of their performance accompanied by piano, band, or orchestra. Link: https://www.marineband.marines.mil/Educational/Concerto-Competition/

Interface Scholarships – Sponsor: Interface – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to currently enrolled full-time students in any accredited U.S. university for the upcoming academic year. Applicant must have a passion for using technology to solve real-world problems.

Link: https://interfacesystems.com/scholarships/

Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award – Sponsor: From the Top – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Award is open to classical instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers between the ages of 8 and 18 who have not yet entered college during the 2022-2023 academic year. This is the deadline for high school seniors. Younger students may still apply. Deadline III is April 15, 2023. Link: https://fromthetop.org/apply/jack-kent-cooke-young-artist-award/

James Alan Cox Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: James Alan Cox Foundation for Student Photojournalists – Amount: $2,500 for college students and digital camera for high school students – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college, technical school and graduate school students who are studying photography or photojournalism. Applicant must submit five digital images for still photography submissions or two videos, with a maximum duration of three minutes, for video submissions. High school students wanting to participate should only send in still photography. Link: https://www.jamesalancoxfoundation.org/apply/

Live Your Dream Awards – Sponsor: Soroptimist – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to women who are the primary financial support for themselves and their dependents. Applicant must be enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. Link: https://www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html

National Space Club and Foundation Keynote Scholars Program – Sponsor: National Space Club – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors, college undergraduate students, and graduate students with plans to pursue a career in the science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) fields. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen. Link: https://www.spaceclub.org/scholarship/index.html

Nicholas A. Pennipede Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: Eye Associates – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – extended to November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students accepted to a college or enrolled in an undergraduate or optometry school in the fall. Applicant must submit an essay on how they plan to use their education to serve the community. Link: https://www.seetheclarity.com/about/scholarship/

SportClips Veterans’ Scholarship – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars | SportClips Haircuts – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are retired, honorably discharged, active duty, or a member of the National Guard or Reserve. Applicant must participate in, be accepted to, or currently enrolled in a VA-approved program or school at an accredited post-secondary institution.

Link: https://www.vfw.org/scholarship/

William J. Lechel, II Student Competition – Sponsor: Advanced Pest Management and Clarke – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in a U.S. undergraduate or graduate program and involved in research in a public health field.

Link: https://www.michiganmosquito.org/scholarshipsawards.html

National Scholarship for College Students with Disabilities – Sponsor: DisABLEDperson, Inc. – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 16, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students with a disability who are enrolled full-time in a two or four-year accredited college or university in the United States and who are U.S. citizens. Applicant must submit an essay on whether they believe “obesity” should be classified as a disability under the ADA.

Link: https://www.disabledperson.com/scholarships/34

Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000 per year – Closing Date: November 17, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have at least at 3.5 GPA. Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership. Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/college-scholarship-program/

Real World Design Challenge – Sponsor: Real World Design Challenge – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 18, 2022 – Description: Participation is limited to students living in OR enrolled in schools located in a state or territory that is hosting a State Competition. To be eligible to compete as a student team member, a student must be currently enrolled in grade nine, ten, eleven or twelve. Students will be asked to address a challenge that confronts our nation’s leading industries. Students will utilize professional engineering software to develop their solutions and will also generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions.

Link: http://www.realworlddesignchallenge.org/

The 2022 scholarship application process is now closed, please visit this site in the fall for the 2023 scholarship application cycle. For questions, please email disscholarshipinfo@microsoft.com

Microsoft Disability Scholarship – Delivering on the mission of the Microsoft cross disability employee resource group to empower and enable people with disabilities. Requirements –

To be considered for the Microsoft Disability Scholarship, you must:

Be a current high school senior living with a disability (as defined by WHO), whether that be visual, hearing, mobility, cognitive, speech or other disability.

Plan to attend an undergraduate program in a 2 or 4-year University/College or Technical College in the fall of the academic year following high-school graduation. Schools must be in the USA or have a USA-Affiliate for financial transactions (contact Seattle Foundation to verify non-USA school’s eligibility).

Declare an approved major in engineering, computer science, computer information systems, law, business, or a related field (e.g. paralegal, pre-law, finance, business administration, or marketing).

Demonstrate a passion for technology.

Demonstrate leadership at school and/or in the community.

Have a high school cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Require financial assistance to attend college.

Enrollment status must be full-time or half-time.

Scholarship eligibility – This scholarship will be awarded to promising high school seniors with disabilities who plan to attend a vocational or academic college and target a career in the technology industry. The scholarships are renewable – each winner who continues to meet the criteria is eligible to receive an annual award of $5,000 for up to four (4) consecutive years for a potential total $20,000 scholarship.

Link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/microsoftdisabilityscholarship.aspx

$1,000 November Scholarship – Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 20, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to all high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicant must be a legal residents of the United States and international students with valid visas. Applicant must login or create an account with Niche. Link: https://www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/november-scholarship/

Future of Connectivity Essay Scholarship – Sponsor: Zipit Wireless – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: November 25, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are studying computer science, cybersecurity, data analytics, IT Management, network systems administration, software application development, business administration or marketing. Applicant must submit an essay on the following prompt: “You’re living in the year 2035, how have Internet-enabled devices impacted your life or the world around you?”

Link: https://www.zipitwireless.com/scholarship

ServiceScape Scholarship – Sponsor: ServiceScape – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 29, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are or will be enrolled in a college or university in 2022. Applicant must submit an essay on how writing impacts today’s world. Link: https://www.servicescape.com/scholarship.

Answering Legal Law Scholarship – Sponsor: Answering Legal Foundation – Amount: $5,000

– Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently

enrolled at an accredited law school with at minimum GPA of 3.5. Applicants must have some

form of legal experience (volunteer, internship, employment).

Link: https://www.answeringlegal.com/answering-legal-law-scholarship/

Auger & Auger Disabled Scholar Award – Sponsor: Auger & Auger Attorneys at Law – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors with acceptance to an accredited school or current undergraduate students in the United States. Applicant must have a disability and have a minimum GPA of 2.8. Link: https://www.augerlaw.com/disabled-scholar-award/

Education Matters Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students 14 years of age or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and are currently enrolled (or will enroll in the future) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. Applicant will need to submit a short response to a given prompt.

Link: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/education-matters-scholarship

Generous Heart Scholarship – Sponsor: Ye Law – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay sharing about a time that they helped another person.

Link: https://theyelawfirm.com/2022-generous-heart-scholarship/

NACA Scholarships for Student Leaders – Sponsor: National Association for Campus Activities – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate students who hold significant leadership positions on their campus. Link: https://www.naca.org/Foundation/Pages/Scholarships.aspx

National Corn Growers Association Photo Contest – Sponsor: National Corn Growers Association – Amount: Up to $500 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to legal residents of the United States. Applicant must submit a photo that helps to tell the story of farming field corn in America. Participants can submit photos in the following categories: Scenery/Landscape, The Farm Family Lifestyle, Growing Field Corn, Farming Challenges, SHP’s Conservation, Corn, and Little Farmers. Link: https://www.fields-of-corn.com/

STEM Scholarship – Sponsor: NextStepU – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are interested in pursuing a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math) major. Applicant must be 16-22 years old at the time of entry and be a registered user of NextStepU.com –

Link: https://www.nextstepu.com/stem-scholarship/

Striving For Justice Scholarship – Sponsor: Van Cleave Law – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current community college, undergraduate and graduate students in the United States with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay, not to exceed 1,000 words, explaining how the applicant stands up for others and fights for justice in the applicant’s local community. Link: https://www.vancleavelaw.com/the-striving-for-justice-scholarship-2/

The Passion to Succeed Student Scholarship – Sponsor: The Jerry Alexander Gorman Foundation | Beauty Changes Lives – Amount: $3,300 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to newly accepted or currently enrolled students in a cosmetology, barbering, hair design, esthetics or nail technology program at an accredited school or institution leading to licensure in the U.S. Link: https://beautychangeslives.org/jag-foundation/

A $4,000 video essay scholarship for students who don’t live boxed in…

Unboxing Your Life Video Scholarship – Sponsor: Sttark – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students who are U.S. citizens. Applicant must create a 5-minute unboxing video of their life that showcases their originality and unique personality. Link: https://www.sttark.com/scholarship-2

Initiative and Follow Through Count…

A $4,000 essay scholarship for students who think outside of the box

You Can’t Label People, but You Can Label Products Scholarship – Sponsor: Sttark – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students who are U.S. citizens. Applicant must submit an essay on the following prompt: “You can’t label people, but you can label products.” Link: https://www.sttark.com/scholarship

A Picture’s Worth 60,000 Words – We live in a visual world. And although the trends in recent years have swung heavily toward the visual side of communication, the dominance of visuals in the marketplace is nothing new. Visual thinking is older than cave drawings.

Compelling visuals make the circle of life go round. But why are visuals so powerful? It comes down to the way our brains receive and transmit information. It’s a matter of speed.

The Physiology of Visual Communication

In a race, text just can’t compete with images. It makes sense. After all, we don’t even possess the innate cognitive ability to process words. It’s an entirely more advanced process our brains have to work through. At birth, a baby understands the image of his or her mother months before being able to understand what the word mommy means.

We understand images instantly. We have to work to process text.

In fact, the brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it does text. And it’s more accustomed to processing images—ninety percent of the information sent to the brain is visual, and 93% of all human communication is visual. Again, none of this is new or recent. The human brain has always processed images ridiculously faster than words, so . . . the recent trends in college admission and resource development shouldn’t be surprising.

Your applications to stakeholders, employers, colleges and resources should be visually appealing and direct.

Do not assume that your words will get you what you want.

Initiative and follow up count…

Tina was a student in the suburban high school where I counseled, she approached me and others to share her plan. She proposed to contract and intern for a group of women in exchange for them underwriting her college costs. Yes, Tina got her Master’s in Business and the group got a return on their investment.