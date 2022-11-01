 Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA

Steilacoom Historical School District announcement.

We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board has been selected to receive a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). This is the second consecutive year the SHSD Board has received this honor.

The Boards of Distinction application asks school directors to illustrate how their board’s actions and decisions exemplified visionary leadership and helped their school districts close opportunity gaps and increase overall student success. To be awarded, boards had to show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing gaps that impact student success.

Board members will be honored for their achievement at WSSDA’s 2022 Annual Conference in November.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

