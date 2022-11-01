Catch the LAST Music from Home Concert of the Season – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Join the Music from Home community in saying a fond farewell to Lakewold Gardens’ inaugural Curator of Art and Music, Joe Williams.

For this season-ending concert (Sunday, November 6, 3-5 pm), Joe will perform alongside internationally-renowned countertenor Darryl Taylor and illustrious scholar-pianist Gwynne Kuhner Brown. Selections range from Negro Spirituals to American art song settings of texts by Emily Brontë, Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and others.

This special program is named for one of its featured compositions, a spiritual by Jacquelin B. Hairston titled “Lord, I’ll go.” See the full program and learn more when you visit the program page on our website.

The delicious dessert for this concert will be provided by Mason’s Cheesecake Co. and is made possible by Food from Home sponsors.

Please enjoy a small taste of what’s ahead by watching Darryl and Joe in the promotional preview for this Sunday’s event below.

Purchase tickets here.