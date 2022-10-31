South Tacoma Bike & Walk Tours – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Join Downtown On the Go and Sound Transit for biking and walking tours in South Tacoma highlighting new infrastructure coming to improve access to the South Tacoma Sounder Station and surrounding neighborhoods. These new projects will provide needed safe connections for walking and biking in South Tacoma. Learn about what’s new, what’s coming up, and what’s still missing.

Both tours are on Saturday November 12th. Snacks from local South Tacoma businesses will be provided before both tours. There will be printed information and maps available.

Register in advance for the bike tour. Participants will meet at the South Tacoma Sounder Station (5650 S Washington St, Tacoma WA 98409). The ride will begin at 10am and return by 12pm and will be up to 5 miles long. A helmet and completed waiver are required for participation. While beginners are welcome, some experience street or group riding is preferred.

Register in advance for the walk tour. Participants will meet at the South Tacoma Library parking lot (3411 S 56th St, Tacoma WA 98409). The walk will begin at 1pm and return by 3pm and will be less than two miles long. Families are invited to bring their children; there will be a kids’ scavenger hunt activity during the walk. Parking will not be available at the library, but street parking is available.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.