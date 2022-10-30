 Sclair wins XC Championship, Runner of the Year honor – The Suburban Times

Sclair wins XC Championship, Runner of the Year honor

Brenna Sclair, a resident of Lakewood and Charles Wright Academy alum (Class of 2019) won the 2022 Northwest Conference Cross Country Championship after finishing the six-kilometer course in Hillsboro, Oregon in a time of 21:33. Running for George Fox University, Brenna was also named the NWC women’s runner of the year by the conference.

Lakewood’s Alex Mills, a Lakes High School alum (Class of 2020) finished 10th for the men’s team.

Both the George Fox men’s and women’s teams placed first at Saturday’s race. This is the second consecutive conference title for the women and the fourth consecutive conference title for the men. Learn more from the George Fox University website.

