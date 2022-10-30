Northeast Business District Survey – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The City’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for feedback from the community about a Northeast Business District plan that will be integrated into the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. This new business district effort will identify goals, policies and action steps for the area that is located between South 19th and 27th Streets from Cascade Place West to Mildred Street.

A brief, six-question online survey asks for public input on the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the area in the next 20 years as well as suggestions about events, organizations, or businesses that should be included in future discussions about the new business district.

Please take a minute to complete the survey here. Plans call for the survey to close on Dec. 31, 2022. Look for a recap of the results in a future issue of Headlines.