N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work continues through mid-November – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District.

When

Oct. 28 Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, decorative sidewalk cutting, station drainage installation and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction, the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic, to support a safe working area.

The Tacoma Link is now back in service! The T Line train will be turning around temporarily at 7th and Commerce, until we start testing later this year. Please make sure to stay within the parking lanes to not impede T Link vehicle access.

Rail grinding is now scheduled to start as early as Nov. 6 and will last through late November. This work will occur at night and involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations. There will be no parking signs along the corridor for this construction area.

Final road and parking lane striping in various areas will occur at a future date, due to the fall/winter weather. Crews will schedule when the weather allows.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure for restoration of the roadway. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by Oct. 28. Striping will occur next week and the crew will have temporary traffic control to complete. This work is dependent on weather.

East 26th St. will have a full closure from G St. to D St. for utility work, as early as Nov. 8 though late Nov.. East 26th Street between F St. and D St. will be open to local access for businesses.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 7th and Commerce Street intersection will be open to two-way traffic for train testing through late Nov., with a traffic flagger present when trains are testing.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection/corner/crosswalk work started on Oct. 17. As this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Business access will be supported, but there will be sidewalk closures in various areas. Please follow traffic control signage for detours. Parking will also need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St. This work will occur 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through mid-November. The closures will start on Oct. 21, at the north 1st Street corners by Rankos and Columbia Bank then move to the south corners of N. Tacoma Ave and N. 1st on Nov. 2. This work is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

Southbound Stadium Way between 705 and Division closure for road paving. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave. This work is scheduled to be completed by late October. Once this work is complete the bike lane will be reopened.

Westbound N 1st Street and N Yakima is now open.

The intersection at Yakima and Division Street will reopen as early as Oct. 28.

Crews mobilized and started the final road restoration on South J Street between Division Avenue and South 3rd Street. Two-way traffic on Division Avenue will remain and local access to the parking garages (Kaiser and Multicare) located south of Division Avenue on South J Street will remain open. Local access will be available through South 3rd Street as well as South J Street from the south. No parking signage will be located on South J Street between Division Ave and S 3rd St. This work schedule is dependent on weather and is scheduled to open as early as Oct. 31.

North J Street full closure at Division Avenue is scheduled to start as early as Oct. 31 and will last through early November. 2nd Street will remain open.

Westbound N 1st St. Bike Lane will close and a lane shift on Yakima will occur as early as Oct. 31 for vaulted sidewalk repair and is scheduled to open in mid-November.

Future street closures: N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway is scheduled to return as early as Friday Oct. 28 for roadway restoration. This work is dependent on the opening of Yakima and Division. This work will close N. 2nd Street between N. I Street and the alley as early as Oct. 28 and will close the remaining part of the street to N. Yakima Avenue on Monday Oct. 31. Alley access will be closed during this work and it is expected to take about 2-3 weeks. 2nd Street at Division will be closed as early as Nov. 4 for roadway restoration. J street will be open. Southbound I St at 2nd Street will by fully closed for roadway restoration in as early as Nov. 9. 2nd St Alley to Yakima Intersection will be fully closed for roadway restoration.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: