CPSD Promising Future: Izabel Russell – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Thomas Middle School sixth grader Izabel Russell.

Izabel has enjoyed the transition from fifth grade to middle school and likes having a variety of different teachers throughout the day. So far this year, her favorite subject has been math because of her teacher’s encouragement. “My teacher likes to make sure we know when we’re doing a good job,” she said. “I’m working on getting better with decimals right now.”

Izabel is a military child and moved to Washington this past year. She misses the sunny weather of Florida but has made lots of friends in Lakewood and enjoys being part of the Thomas community. “The times I look most forward to in the day are seeing my friends at the bus stop and during lunch,” she said.

Outside of school, Izabel’s greatest passion is cheer. Before cheerleading, she took gymnastic lessons, which improved her flexibility and agility. Soon after joining her competitive cheer team this year, Izabel became a member of the elite squad. “I liked gymnastics, but it was just too slow,” she said. “It gave me the tools to help me do all the stuff I can do now, but I want to keep leveling up my abilities. I just want to learn every move as fast as possible.”

Izabel will soon be attending an out- of-state competition and may attend more if her team does well in the future. “I really like being with my teammates and the team moms, so I hope we go really far this year,” she said. In fact, she has enjoyed her time in cheer so much that she plans on becoming a cheer choreographer or coach after graduating high school.