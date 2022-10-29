Special Events Funding Program – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications for funding to produce public-benefiting special events in 2023. For a second year, applicants are invited to apply to receive funding for community events, with the City’s Events and Recognition Committee providing oversight to the selection panel in this competitive funding process. The City of Tacoma’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformation drives budget and funding decisions and this selection process ensures an equitable distribution of funds, with intent to build access to diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.

“The City’s Events & Recognitions Committee is dedicated to equitably reaching community through the presentation of a wide variety of events throughout all of Tacoma,” stated the City’s Events & Recognitions Committee chair, Jessica Johnston. “Building on the success of the 2022 funded events, we anticipate continued growth of the impact and accessibility of special events, with events that are free and open to all, engage more diverse audiences, and encompass more Tacoma neighborhoods.”

In 2022, the first year of competitive funding, grants of $96,000 were awarded to 15 organizations to reduce barriers in their production of vibrant, inclusive, and accessible events. Some of the events funded include the ChuSeok Festival, Festival Latinx, Ethnic Fest, Noir Black Noir, Dia de Muerto, and the Tacoma Pride Festival.

Applications will be accepted until November 30, 2022. Applicants may request up to $10,000 for costs associated with the production of an event (or events) that are accessible to the public. Funding may be used for event infrastructure, traffic control, performers, event marketing, and more. Funded events must take place between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Applications will be measured on merit, equity, community impact, and applicants’ capacity to successfully produce the event. Applicants will be encouraged to address how they represent and focus on underrepresented segments of the community.

Guidelines and a link to the online application form.

Eligibility extends to private non-profit agencies with a 501(c) designation, organized groups of community volunteers, Neighborhood Business Districts, Neighborhood Councils, educational institutions, or for-profit businesses wishing to produce not-for-profit events, and federally recognized tribes or Native non-profits. Applicants are required to have offices within Tacoma or, if they have no offices, most of their activities must take place within Tacoma city limits including the event for which funding is requested. Other eligibility requirements apply.

During the open application period, staff will provide orientation assistance to prospective applicants to insure they are able to create a successful application. For complete information, visit the Special Events web page.