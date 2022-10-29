Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Nov. 4 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

This work was postponed in early October due to scheduling conflicts and vandalism. As early as Friday, Nov. 4, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railways within the Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety and reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs.

Rail grinding may be noisy and will produce sparks along the future Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Neighborhoods adjacent to the Link guideway may experience rolling traffic slowdowns and/or lane and road closures as the rail-grinding machine travels above roadways. The City of Tacoma has issued a Temporary Noise Variance (TNV) for this work.

Access to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department will remain open during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction!

What

Rail grinding along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. The machine moves slowly along the rails at 2 miles per hour and has a sound limit of 77-86 decibels (about the normal sound of traffic up the level of an alarm clock). Rail-grinding video example on the existing Tacoma Link Line: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aWuZ1yxb4CQ

When

Friday, Nov. 4 – Nov. 23, 2022, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Where

Rail grinding and polishing will occur along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension area. Nearby residents adjacent to the guideway may hear noise and see sparks from the work. These sparks will be mitigated by the spark guard on the machine. There will be no parking signs posted nightly around the area where the grinding will take place. The contractor plans to start on MLK then move onto Division, N 1st Street, then Stadium Way.

More