Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Nov. 4 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
This work was postponed in early October due to scheduling conflicts and vandalism. As early as Friday, Nov. 4, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railways within the Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety and reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs.
Rail grinding may be noisy and will produce sparks along the future Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Neighborhoods adjacent to the Link guideway may experience rolling traffic slowdowns and/or lane and road closures as the rail-grinding machine travels above roadways. The City of Tacoma has issued a Temporary Noise Variance (TNV) for this work.
Access to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department will remain open during construction.
Please support your local businesses during construction!
What
Rail grinding along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. The machine moves slowly along the rails at 2 miles per hour and has a sound limit of 77-86 decibels (about the normal sound of traffic up the level of an alarm clock). Rail-grinding video example on the existing Tacoma Link Line: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aWuZ1yxb4CQ
When
Friday, Nov. 4 – Nov. 23, 2022, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Where
Rail grinding and polishing will occur along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension area. Nearby residents adjacent to the guideway may hear noise and see sparks from the work. These sparks will be mitigated by the spark guard on the machine. There will be no parking signs posted nightly around the area where the grinding will take place. The contractor plans to start on MLK then move onto Division, N 1st Street, then Stadium Way.
More
- Cross the street at only designated crosswalks. For wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and bicyclists, cross tracks at a right angle. Obey all traffic signs and signals.
- Driveway and pedestrian access will be maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.
- Crews will be installing lighting along MLK and Division. Please look out for “No Parking” signs to allow crews to easily access their work areas.
- Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.
- Be prepared for construction noise related to removing pavement and operating equipment.
- Large construction equipment or materials may have the right-of-way.
- Work will occur during the daytime and nighttime hours. Saturday work can start as early as 7am.
- Businesses will remain open during construction. Support your local businesses and stay Loyal to the Local!
- Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.
