Veterans Memorial Plaza Dedication Ceremony to be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Please plan to set aside some time on Friday, Nov. 11 to attend the dedication ceremony for the new University Place Veterans Memorial Plaza at Cirque Park (7401 Cirque Dr. W.). Dedicated volunteers, including members of U.P.’s Community Connector, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM, have been working tirelessly over the last few months to put the finishing touches on the site. All of the flagpoles representing the different service branches, as well as POW/MIAs, are now installed and approximately 200 dedication/donor recognition plaques will be in place in time for the event.

All guests should be seated by 10:55 a.m. The formal ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with a bell ringing and moment of silence. There will be brief remarks by keynote speakers, a presentation of the U.S. flag by Cub Scouts and soldiers, singing of the national anthem and a bugle performance of “Taps.” Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary spaghetti lunch hosted by American Legion Post #138.

The event will be held rain or shine.