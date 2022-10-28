Paving brings daytime I-5 ramp and lane closure Sat. Oct. 29 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River Bridge and the southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will want to plan extra time into their trips Saturday, Oct. 29.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Right lane of southbound I-5 from exit 135 to Bay Street will close from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers on southbound I-5 may see minor backups during the afternoon. Drivers who use the southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will follow a signed detour to the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are paving the SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5. The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

WSDOT has advance closure notices on the statewide travel map. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.